Wednesday Drive: 2024-10-02

Written by on October 2, 2024

  1. Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
  2. The Mark of cain – The contender
  3. Coldwave – The ants
  4. Hexdebt – Loops
  5. Dom Sensitive – Flowers (Original)
  6. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  7. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  8. lola – fast life
  9. Nun – Pick up the phone
  10. Nylex – plastic for people
  11. Amyl and the sniffers – Chewing gum
  12. Sudden Debt – B
  13. Liz Stringer – First time really feeling (Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel Remix)
  14. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red (feat. Alia)
  15. The Growl – More than she could take
  16. Waino Flux – Swell
  17. Placement – Lost Sun
  18. Clowns – I shaved my legs for you
  19. DZ Deathrays – Gina works at hearts
  20. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  21. The Seven Ups – Entrance
  22. Thunder Speaks – Never Forever
