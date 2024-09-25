Wednesday Drive: 2024-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2024

  1. Ramones – I wanna be sedated
  2. Mariachi El Bronx – Right between the eyes
  3. Catch92 – Sometimes
  4. Twine – Future Exhales
  5. SASAMI – Slugger
  6. TISM – 70s Football
  7. Tongue Dissolver – Red Dirt
  8. Hard-Ons – Ride to the station
  9. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  10. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
  11. Ghyti – Ends Meet
  12. Sexy as shit – This is sexy
  13. Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you up
  14. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  15. Alien Nosejob – It’s so easy
  16. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  17. Velociraptor – Falling
  18. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Pop Seeds
  19. Moaning Lisa – 4am (where have you been?)
  20. Pipe Eye – Lords of lithium
  21. A. Swayze and the ghosts – Tell you all the time
  22. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  23. Party Dozen – Bad News Department
