Wednesday Drive: 2024-09-25

- Ramones – I wanna be sedated
- Mariachi El Bronx – Right between the eyes
- Catch92 – Sometimes
- Twine – Future Exhales
- SASAMI – Slugger
- TISM – 70s Football
- Tongue Dissolver – Red Dirt
- Hard-Ons – Ride to the station
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
- Ghyti – Ends Meet
- Sexy as shit – This is sexy
- Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you up
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Alien Nosejob – It’s so easy
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Velociraptor – Falling
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Pop Seeds
- Moaning Lisa – 4am (where have you been?)
- Pipe Eye – Lords of lithium
- A. Swayze and the ghosts – Tell you all the time
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Party Dozen – Bad News Department
Reader's opinions