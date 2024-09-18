Wednesday Drive: 2024-09-18

September 18, 2024

  1. The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
  2. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  3. Billiam – Animation Cel
  4. Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
  5. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
  6. Soria Moria – New New Song
  7. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  8. Liposuction – She Hz
  9. Kim Gordon – ECRP
  10. Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
  11. Sex Pistols – Black Arabs
  12. Gang of Four – At Home He’s a Tourist
  13. Roman Ashton & The Reeds – Stem-Filled Vase
  14. DEW – Got Away
  15. The Plague – Axeman
  16. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  17. The Dagoes – Ten Years On
  18. The High Beamers – Circle the Beat
  19. The Irresponsibles – Cold Black Heart
  20. Herbie Hancock – Rockit
