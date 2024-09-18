Wednesday Drive: 2024-09-18

- The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Billiam – Animation Cel
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- Liposuction – She Hz
- Kim Gordon – ECRP
- Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
- Sex Pistols – Black Arabs
- Gang of Four – At Home He’s a Tourist
- Roman Ashton & The Reeds – Stem-Filled Vase
- DEW – Got Away
- The Plague – Axeman
- Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- The Dagoes – Ten Years On
- The High Beamers – Circle the Beat
- The Irresponsibles – Cold Black Heart
- Herbie Hancock – Rockit
