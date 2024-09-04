Wednesday Drive: 2024-09-04

Written by on September 4, 2024

  1. The Superjesus – Down again
  2. Move 78 – Ultra Natural
  3. Harlequin League – All your wars
  4. Eyes Ninety – Train
  5. Electric Six – Gay Bar
  6. Agender – No Nostalgia
  7. Skegss – Out of my head
  8. A. Swayze and the ghosts – Tell you all the time
  9. LOLA – Fast Life
  10. Iron Maiden – Run to the hills
  11. Black Midi – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  12. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  13. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  14. Gut Health – Stiletto
  15. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  16. Wedding Motel – Part Timer
  17. The Buoys – Check mate
  18. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  19. Alien Nosejob – Trapped In TIme
  20. Catch92 – Need You
  21. Dom Sensitive – Flowers (Original)
Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-09-04

