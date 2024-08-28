Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2024

  1. Bob Log III – All the rockets go bang
  2. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  3. British India – I said I’m sorry
  4. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Field of vision
  5. Exiles – Wasting
  6. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  7. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  8. Skegss – Out of my head
  9. Wake in fright – You deserve
  10. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  11. A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Tell you all the time
  12. Amyl and the sniffers – Chewing Gum
  13. Teenage Joans + Between you and me – 1800-PAINLESS
  14. Alien Nosejob – Trapped In Time
  15. Nightbird – The rope
  16. DJ TR!P – Berlin Wall
  17. Catch92 – Sometimes
  18. King Brothers – Spy Boys
  19. Ruckwater – No more air
  20. Beacs – Motel Maybe
  21. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
  22. Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  23. Eyes Ninety – Train
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-08-28

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-08-28

Current track

Title

Artist