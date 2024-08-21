Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2024

  1. The Empty Threats – $2
  2. Tijuana Cartel – Sufi
  3. Sparkspitter – Portugese Man of war
  4. Population of mars – Simulation Theory
  5. Placement – It’s Over
  6. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
  7. LOLA – Fast Life
  8. Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
  9. Jackie Brown Jr – Who’s Gonna Know
  10. Pond – So Lo
  11. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  12. Sunbeam Sound Machine – Creatures
  13. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  14. Hard-ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  15. Teenage Joans + Between you and me – 1800-PAINLESS
  16. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Daily Blues
  17. Skegss – Out of my head
  18. Sexy as shit – Ace of spades
  19. West Thebarton – Cold Feet
  20. Dune Rats – Time Bomb
  21. Party Dozen – Money & the drugs
