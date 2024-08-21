Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-21

- The Empty Threats – $2
- Tijuana Cartel – Sufi
- Sparkspitter – Portugese Man of war
- Population of mars – Simulation Theory
- Placement – It’s Over
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
- Jackie Brown Jr – Who’s Gonna Know
- Pond – So Lo
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Sunbeam Sound Machine – Creatures
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Hard-ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- Teenage Joans + Between you and me – 1800-PAINLESS
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Daily Blues
- Skegss – Out of my head
- Sexy as shit – Ace of spades
- West Thebarton – Cold Feet
- Dune Rats – Time Bomb
- Party Dozen – Money & the drugs
Reader's opinions