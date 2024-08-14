Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-14

- No Age – Teen creeps
- Bad Dreems – Jack
- Church Moms – Fight me!
- The Belair Lip Boms – Everybody cool
- Ash – Girl from Mars
- Teenage Fanclub – What you do to me
- CAN – Hallelluwah
- Thee Oh Sees – Also Gorilla
- Frank Zappa – Don’t eat the yellow snow (single version)
- The Mars Volta – Concertina
- The Mess Hall – Keep Walking
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Ghostress
- Lucinda Grace – Time moves too fast for me
- Allo Darlin’ – Dreaming
- Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange juice
- Architecture in Helsinki – Do the whirlwind
- The Beach Boys – Good vibrations
- WAR – Why can’t we be friends
- Sault – Let me go
