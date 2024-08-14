Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-14

  1. No Age – Teen creeps
  2. Bad Dreems – Jack
  3. Church Moms – Fight me!
  4. The Belair Lip Boms – Everybody cool
  5. Ash – Girl from Mars
  6. Teenage Fanclub – What you do to me
  7. CAN – Hallelluwah
  8. Thee Oh Sees – Also Gorilla
  9. Frank Zappa – Don’t eat the yellow snow (single version)
  10. The Mars Volta – Concertina
  11. The Mess Hall – Keep Walking
  12. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Ghostress
  13. Lucinda Grace – Time moves too fast for me
  14. Allo Darlin’ – Dreaming
  15. Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange juice
  16. Architecture in Helsinki – Do the whirlwind
  17. The Beach Boys – Good vibrations
  18. WAR – Why can’t we be friends
  19. Sault – Let me go
