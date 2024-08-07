Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-07

  1. Sleaford Mods – Tied up in nottz
  2. Program – One on one
  3. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  4. HAGOL – Dirt
  5. The Buoys – Dry winter
  6. Hard-ons – buzz buzz buzz
  7. LOLA – Fast life
  8. The Stems – Falling from the sky
  9. Tile – Let Go
  10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
  11. Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
  12. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  13. Blackbirds FC – Lake of stars
  14. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  15. Pond – So Lo VanWyngarden remix
  16. alt. – Conversations that hurt
  17. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  18. Bird Island – See Through!
  19. Yokophono – Red
  20. Bench Press – Filter
  21. A Swayze and the Ghosts – He is dead
  22. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
