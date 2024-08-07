Wednesday Drive: 2024-08-07

- Sleaford Mods – Tied up in nottz
- Program – One on one
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- HAGOL – Dirt
- The Buoys – Dry winter
- Hard-ons – buzz buzz buzz
- LOLA – Fast life
- The Stems – Falling from the sky
- Tile – Let Go
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
- Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Blackbirds FC – Lake of stars
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Pond – So Lo VanWyngarden remix
- alt. – Conversations that hurt
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Bird Island – See Through!
- Yokophono – Red
- Bench Press – Filter
- A Swayze and the Ghosts – He is dead
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull
Reader's opinions