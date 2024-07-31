Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-31

Written by on July 31, 2024

  1. My Morning Jacket – Slow Slow Tune
  2. Water from your eyes – The good ship lifestyle
  3. Placement – Harder
  4. LOLA – Fast Life
  5. The Maggie Pills – Gold
  6. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – La Risque
  7. DJ TR!P – Berlin Wall
  8. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  9. Sexy as shit – Ace of spades
  10. Badbadnotgood – Best left unsolved
  11. Felix Mir – Coral
  12. Tune-yards – Water from your fountain
  13. Full Flower Moon Band – Come and be
  14. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  15. Bench Press – Filter
  16. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  17. Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  18. The Sup[er Eight – Standard Deviation
  19. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  20. Plovers – Who you are
  21. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  22. TILE – Let Go
