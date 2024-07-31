Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-31

- My Morning Jacket – Slow Slow Tune
- Water from your eyes – The good ship lifestyle
- Placement – Harder
- LOLA – Fast Life
- The Maggie Pills – Gold
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – La Risque
- DJ TR!P – Berlin Wall
- Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
- Sexy as shit – Ace of spades
- Badbadnotgood – Best left unsolved
- Felix Mir – Coral
- Tune-yards – Water from your fountain
- Full Flower Moon Band – Come and be
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Bench Press – Filter
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- The Sup[er Eight – Standard Deviation
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps
- Plovers – Who you are
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- TILE – Let Go
