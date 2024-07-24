Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-24

July 24, 2024

  1. Thanes – Kingdom of the nobots
  2. Methyl Ethyl – Ruiner
  3. Rebel Yell – Power City
  4. Sleaford Mods – Air Con
  5. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  6. Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy
  7. LOLA – Fast Life
  8. Night Birds – Domestic Dispute
  9. A. Swayze & The Ghosts – He Is Dead
  10. Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
  11. Parquet Courts – Marathon Of Anger
  12. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  13. Radiohead – Karma Police
  14. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Hog Calling Contest
  15. Goon Wizarrd – Mediocre Mountain
  16. Chavez Cartel – Unfamiliar Boy
  17. Teenage Joans – Intifada
  18. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  19. Glass Animals – Whatthehellishappening
  20. Divebar Youth – Sharp Tongue
  21. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  22. Sexy As Shit – Disorder
