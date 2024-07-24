Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-24

- Thanes – Kingdom of the nobots
- Methyl Ethyl – Ruiner
- Rebel Yell – Power City
- Sleaford Mods – Air Con
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Night Birds – Domestic Dispute
- A. Swayze & The Ghosts – He Is Dead
- Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
- Parquet Courts – Marathon Of Anger
- Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
- Radiohead – Karma Police
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Hog Calling Contest
- Goon Wizarrd – Mediocre Mountain
- Chavez Cartel – Unfamiliar Boy
- Teenage Joans – Intifada
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Glass Animals – Whatthehellishappening
- Divebar Youth – Sharp Tongue
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Sexy As Shit – Disorder
