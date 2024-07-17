Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-17

Written by on July 17, 2024

  1. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – La Risque
  3. DJ TR!P – Berlin Wall
  4. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  5. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  6. Placement – It’s Over
  7. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  8. Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
  9. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  10. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  11. King Krule – Time for slurp
  12. Summer Flake – New Day
  13. Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
  14. Loose Lips – One more chance
  15. Sleaford Mods – Git some balls
  16. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  17. The Seven Ups – Patterns
  18. Queens of the stoneage – Paper Machete
  19. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
  20. Water from your eyes – The Good Ship Lifestyle
  21. Felix Mir – Theme for whimsy
  22. A Swayze & The Ghosts – He Is Dead
