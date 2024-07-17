Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-17

- The Peep Tempel – Carol
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – La Risque
- DJ TR!P – Berlin Wall
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- Placement – It’s Over
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
- King Krule – Time for slurp
- Summer Flake – New Day
- Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
- Loose Lips – One more chance
- Sleaford Mods – Git some balls
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- The Seven Ups – Patterns
- Queens of the stoneage – Paper Machete
- Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
- Water from your eyes – The Good Ship Lifestyle
- Felix Mir – Theme for whimsy
- A Swayze & The Ghosts – He Is Dead
