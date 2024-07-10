Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-10

July 10, 2024

  1. Cash Savage and the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
  2. God God Dammit Dammit – Kazoo
  3. Silent Duck – Let’s get loose
  4. Mod Vigil – Wiper Fluid
  5. Lava Fangs – Make up your mind
  6. Nylex – Temptation
  7. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  8. Plovers – Think Again
  9. Sunbeam Sound Machine – Creatures
  10. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  11. ORB – Morph
  12. The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
  13. Free Live Sports – Magpies
  14. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  15. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  16. Cull the band – Tearin’ me apart
  17. Water from your eyes – The good ship lifestyle
  18. Colourblind – Eye to eye
  19. Tile – Remember
  20. The Fadeaways – I’ve got levitation
  21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Le Risque
