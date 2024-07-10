Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-10

- Cash Savage and the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
- God God Dammit Dammit – Kazoo
- Silent Duck – Let’s get loose
- Mod Vigil – Wiper Fluid
- Lava Fangs – Make up your mind
- Nylex – Temptation
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Plovers – Think Again
- Sunbeam Sound Machine – Creatures
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- ORB – Morph
- The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
- Free Live Sports – Magpies
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
- Cull the band – Tearin’ me apart
- Water from your eyes – The good ship lifestyle
- Colourblind – Eye to eye
- Tile – Remember
- The Fadeaways – I’ve got levitation
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Le Risque
Reader's opinions