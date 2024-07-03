Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2024

  1. The Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin’ Beats
  2. TISM – I’ve gone hillsong
  3. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Elephant in the room
  4. Lazy Ghost – Park Hotel
  5. Mum Friends – Clean
  6. Big League – Schrodinger’s Dad
  7. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  8. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
  9. Program – Till The Lights Change Colour
  10. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  11. King Krule – Achtung!
  12. Tile – Remember
  13. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  14. Loose Lips – Hungry Heart
  15. The Strike – Just like paradise
  16. DIIV – In Amber
  17. Fan Girl – Little Pig
  18. Slowly Slowly – Gimme the wrench
  19. RAT!Hammock – Mary the chair
  20. Weekend Rage – The Ropes
  21. Mini Skirt – Face of the future
  22. Amy Shark – Two Friends
  23. Nylex – Against The Knife
  24. Colourblind – Body Horror
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-07-03

Current track

Title

Artist