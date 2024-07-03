Wednesday Drive: 2024-07-03

- The Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin’ Beats
- TISM – I’ve gone hillsong
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Elephant in the room
- Lazy Ghost – Park Hotel
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Big League – Schrodinger’s Dad
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
- Program – Till The Lights Change Colour
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- King Krule – Achtung!
- Tile – Remember
- Haptics – Haptic Touch
- Loose Lips – Hungry Heart
- The Strike – Just like paradise
- DIIV – In Amber
- Fan Girl – Little Pig
- Slowly Slowly – Gimme the wrench
- RAT!Hammock – Mary the chair
- Weekend Rage – The Ropes
- Mini Skirt – Face of the future
- Amy Shark – Two Friends
- Nylex – Against The Knife
- Colourblind – Body Horror
Reader's opinions