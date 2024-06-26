Wednesday Drive: 2024-06-26

- Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
- Hot Mud – Self Destruct
- The Dandy Warhols – Root of all evil
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene
- Recreator – Recreator
- Drunk Mums – New Australia
- Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Skegss – Spaceman
- Summer Flake – New Day
- DJ TR!P – Housewerk
- Tiny Ruins – Holograms (Corey Kikos Remix)
- 8 Bit Love – Hurlfriend
- Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
- Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
- Regurgitator – This is not a pop song
- Drahla – On the crest of a thrill
- A Swayze & The Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
- Gift – Going in circles
- Tile – Remember
- King Krule – Time for a slurp
- Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
