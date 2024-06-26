Wednesday Drive: 2024-06-26

Written by on June 26, 2024

  1. Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
  2. Hot Mud – Self Destruct
  3. The Dandy Warhols – Root of all evil
  4. Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene
  5. Recreator – Recreator
  6. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  7. Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
  8. Mum Friends – Clean
  9. Skegss – Spaceman
  10. Summer Flake – New Day
  11. DJ TR!P – Housewerk
  12. Tiny Ruins – Holograms (Corey Kikos Remix)
  13. 8 Bit Love – Hurlfriend
  14. Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
  15. Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
  16. Regurgitator – This is not a pop song
  17. Drahla – On the crest of a thrill
  18. A Swayze & The Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
  19. Gift – Going in circles
  20. Tile – Remember
  21. King Krule – Time for a slurp
  22. Party Dozen – The big man upstairs
