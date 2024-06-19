Wednesday Drive: 2024-06-19

- Brat 86 – Anxiety
- Dom & The Wizards – The great fiasco
- DJ TR!P – Housewerk
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Snakes in the grass
- Dune Rats – Cheapskate
- Horror my friend – Devotion
- Party Dozen – Wake in might
- Tape/Off – Wake in fright
- Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- Rebel Yell – Kombat
- Wing Defence – C4 Miles
- Smoke No Fire – Prisoner of Sleep
- Gift – Going in circles
- Summer Flake – New Day
- Smol Fish – Like a lemon
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Ahhhh!
- Program – One on one
- Hells Hoist – The morning after
- Reality Instructors – I’m Enrolled
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Cable Ties – Time for you
Reader's opinions