Wednesday Drive: 2024-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2024

  1. Brat 86 – Anxiety
  2. Dom & The Wizards – The great fiasco
  3. DJ TR!P – Housewerk
  4. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Snakes in the grass
  5. Dune Rats – Cheapskate
  6. Horror my friend – Devotion
  7. Party Dozen – Wake in might
  8. Tape/Off – Wake in fright
  9. Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
  10. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  11. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  12. Wing Defence – C4 Miles
  13. Smoke No Fire – Prisoner of Sleep
  14. Gift – Going in circles
  15. Summer Flake – New Day
  16. Smol Fish – Like a lemon
  17. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Ahhhh!
  18. Program – One on one
  19. Hells Hoist – The morning after
  20. Reality Instructors – I’m Enrolled
  21. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  22. Cable Ties – Time for you
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-06-19

Current track

Title

Artist