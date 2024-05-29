Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-29

- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Swan Song
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Mollyrocket – Goddamn
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- Hot Water Music – Fences
- Kino Motel – Headless
- Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
- Batpiss – Time
- Drunk Mums – Apocalypse
- State Library – Wildfire
- The Maggie Pills – Gold
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Moaning Lisa – Fainter
- Bad Waitress – That Sedative
- Dune Rats – Cheapskate
- Malibu Spacey – Everything’s Been Done Before
- Yokophono – Red
- Skegss – Spaceman
- The Fadeaways – Rack my mind
- Free Live Sports – Too Cute
- Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts Forever
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- Queenie & Henry Rollins – Alone with you
