Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2024

  1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Swan Song
  2. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  3. Mollyrocket – Goddamn
  4. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  5. Hot Water Music – Fences
  6. Kino Motel – Headless
  7. Amyl and the sniffers – U should not be doing that
  8. Batpiss – Time
  9. Drunk Mums – Apocalypse
  10. State Library – Wildfire
  11. The Maggie Pills – Gold
  12. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  13. Moaning Lisa – Fainter
  14. Bad Waitress – That Sedative
  15. Dune Rats – Cheapskate
  16. Malibu Spacey – Everything’s Been Done Before
  17. Yokophono – Red
  18. Skegss – Spaceman
  19. The Fadeaways – Rack my mind
  20. Free Live Sports – Too Cute
  21. Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts Forever
  22. West Thebarton – Tapes
  23. Queenie & Henry Rollins – Alone with you
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-05-29

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2024-05-29

Current track

Title

Artist