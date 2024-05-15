Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-15

- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Hard-ons – Apartment for two
- Placement – It’s over
- Party Dozen – Wake in might
- Profiteers – Age of violence
- Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
- The Buoys – Check Mate
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- O.R.B – Can’t do that
- Axe & The Ivory – When I was a shelter
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Lazy Ghost – Old friend of mine
- Holly Body – Wild Heaven
- DJ TR!P – Johnny Red ft Alia
- ENOLA – It’s not love
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- GIMMY – Fall on me
- The Commoners – Gone without warning
- Fan Girl – The last one
- The Maggie Pills – Gold
