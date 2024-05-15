Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2024

  1. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  2. Hard-ons – Apartment for two
  3. Placement – It’s over
  4. Party Dozen – Wake in might
  5. Profiteers – Age of violence
  6. Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
  7. The Buoys – Check Mate
  8. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  9. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  10. O.R.B – Can’t do that
  11. Axe & The Ivory – When I was a shelter
  12. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  13. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  14. Lazy Ghost – Old friend of mine
  15. Holly Body – Wild Heaven
  16. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red ft Alia
  17. ENOLA – It’s not love
  18. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  19. GIMMY – Fall on me
  20. The Commoners – Gone without warning
  21. Fan Girl – The last one
  22. The Maggie Pills – Gold
