Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-08

- A Swayze & The Ghosts – Connect to consume
- Pinch Points – Am I Okay
- Towns – Birthdays
- Hearts and rockets – Triple Threat
- Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- State Library – No Compromise
- IV League – Bleached
- Flicker Vertigo – Infinite Verve
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Happy when it rains
- Ibibio Sound Machine – Far Away
- The Kill Devil Hills – This is Karrakatta
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Drahla – Talkikng Radiance
- Mollyrocket – Goddamn
- Smoke No Fire – Prisoner of sleep
- Abbe May – Big pussy energy
- Scared of sharks – 2nd Jingle Idea
- Program – One on one
- Jess Locke – Real Life
- Lazy Ghost – Park Hotel
- Frank Turner ft Teenage Joans – Girl from the record shop
- Ghyti – When tomorrow comes
