Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-08

  1. A Swayze & The Ghosts – Connect to consume
  2. Pinch Points – Am I Okay
  3. Towns – Birthdays
  4. Hearts and rockets – Triple Threat
  5. Mannequin Death Squad – Safe and warm
  6. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  7. State Library – No Compromise
  8. IV League – Bleached
  9. Flicker Vertigo – Infinite Verve
  10. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Happy when it rains
  11. Ibibio Sound Machine – Far Away
  12. The Kill Devil Hills – This is Karrakatta
  13. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  14. Drahla – Talkikng Radiance
  15. Mollyrocket – Goddamn
  16. Smoke No Fire – Prisoner of sleep
  17. Abbe May – Big pussy energy
  18. Scared of sharks – 2nd Jingle Idea
  19. Program – One on one
  20. Jess Locke – Real Life
  21. Lazy Ghost – Park Hotel
  22. Frank Turner ft Teenage Joans – Girl from the record shop
  23. Ghyti – When tomorrow comes
