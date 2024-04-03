Wednesday Drive: 2024-04-03

- Ecca Vandal – Broke days, party nighs
- Horror My Friend – Turned Loose
- Voodoo Glowskulls – Say goodnight
- A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
- The Drones – Taman Shud
- Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
- Drahla – Second Rythym
- Move 78 – Flight Instructions
- Moody Beaches – Guns
- Hearts and Rockets – The Promise
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
- It’s A Hoax – Trying for easy
- Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
- DIIV – Everyone Out
- Hexdebt – Covenant
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Sons of zoku – Yumi
- Hot Mud – Where the bad kids go
- Hard-Ons – Miserable
- Full Tone Generator – Yeah Hey
- Hot Water Music – Renmants
- The Dandy Warhols – Real People
- West Thebarton – Cold Feet
