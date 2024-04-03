Wednesday Drive: 2024-04-03

April 3, 2024

  1. Ecca Vandal – Broke days, party nighs
  2. Horror My Friend – Turned Loose
  3. Voodoo Glowskulls – Say goodnight
  4. A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
  5. The Drones – Taman Shud
  6. Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
  7. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
  8. Drahla – Second Rythym
  9. Move 78 – Flight Instructions
  10. Moody Beaches – Guns
  11. Hearts and Rockets – The Promise
  12. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  13. It’s A Hoax – Trying for easy
  14. Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
  15. DIIV – Everyone Out
  16. Hexdebt – Covenant
  17. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  18. Sons of zoku – Yumi
  19. Hot Mud – Where the bad kids go
  20. Hard-Ons – Miserable
  21. Full Tone Generator – Yeah Hey
  22. Hot Water Music – Renmants
  23. The Dandy Warhols – Real People
  24. West Thebarton – Cold Feet
