Wednesday Drive: 2024-03-27

- Tiger Et Ghost – Blind art collector
- A Swayze and the ghosts – Cool cucumber
- Imbibio Sound Machine – Pull The Rope
- Jebediah – Motivation
- The sundials – Do it for myself
- Full Tone Generator – Juan Carlos
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
- The Kill Devil Hills – This is Karrakatta
- DIIV – Everyone Out
- FM2000 – Kowabunga
- Boyfriend TV – Pornstar of the world
- Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
- oWo – Tunnel of vision
- Pet Rhino – Growing Pains
- Soft Play – Mirror Muscles
- King Stingray – Through the trees
- Ghost Care – Don’t I Know U
- Haptics – Romeo
- Cannon – Lithium Springs
- Cloud Nothings – I’d Get Along
- Regurgitator – This is not a pop song
- Jesus and Mary Chain – Second of June
Reader's opinions