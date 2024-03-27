Wednesday Drive: 2024-03-27

  1. Tiger Et Ghost – Blind art collector
  2. A Swayze and the ghosts – Cool cucumber
  3. Imbibio Sound Machine – Pull The Rope
  4. Jebediah – Motivation
  5. The sundials – Do it for myself
  6. Full Tone Generator – Juan Carlos
  7. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  8. The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
  9. The Kill Devil Hills – This is Karrakatta
  10. DIIV – Everyone Out
  11. FM2000 – Kowabunga
  12. Boyfriend TV – Pornstar of the world
  13. Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
  14. oWo – Tunnel of vision
  15. Pet Rhino – Growing Pains
  16. Soft Play – Mirror Muscles
  17. King Stingray – Through the trees
  18. Ghost Care – Don’t I Know U
  19. Haptics – Romeo
  20. Cannon – Lithium Springs
  21. Cloud Nothings – I’d Get Along
  22. Regurgitator – This is not a pop song
  23. Jesus and Mary Chain – Second of June
