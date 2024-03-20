Wednesday Drive: 2024-03-20

- Thanes – Kingdom of the nobots
- Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Hearts and rockets – The promise
- Regurgitator – This is not a pop song
- The Lovely Eggs – Mood Wave
- The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
- Hot Water Music – Fences
- Body Horrors – Crickets
- Forklift Assassins – Wheel Man
- The Lemon Twigs – A Dream is all I know
- Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
- Drahla – on the crest of a thrill
- Jess Ribeiro – Jump the gun
- Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
- The Dandy Warhols – Danzig with myself (feat Black Francis)
- King Stingray – Through the trees
- oWo – Tunnel of vision
- Good Pash – Supermoon
- DJ TR!P – Johnny Red
- Yokophono – Red
- A Swayze and the ghosts – Cool cucumber
Reader's opinions