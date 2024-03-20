Wednesday Drive: 2024-03-20

Written by on March 20, 2024

  1. Thanes – Kingdom of the nobots
  2. Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
  3. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  4. Hearts and rockets – The promise
  5. Regurgitator – This is not a pop song
  6. The Lovely Eggs – Mood Wave
  7. The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
  8. Hot Water Music – Fences
  9. Body Horrors – Crickets
  10. Forklift Assassins – Wheel Man
  11. The Lemon Twigs – A Dream is all I know
  12. Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
  13. Drahla – on the crest of a thrill
  14. Jess Ribeiro – Jump the gun
  15. Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
  16. The Dandy Warhols – Danzig with myself (feat Black Francis)
  17. King Stingray – Through the trees
  18. oWo – Tunnel of vision
  19. Good Pash – Supermoon
  20. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red
  21. Yokophono – Red
  22. A Swayze and the ghosts – Cool cucumber
