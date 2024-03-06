Wednesday Drive: 2024-03-06

  1. Gyroscope – 1981
  2. Wet Leg – Supermarket
  3. Bitch Prefect – Bad Decisions
  4. The Asteroids Galaxy Tour – Round The Bend
  5. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  6. Drahla – Default Parody
  7. Kino Motel – Headless
  8. Girl and girl – Hello
  9. The Lemon Twigs – They don’t know how to fall in place
  10. DJ TR!P – Bird Brain
  11. Big Vacation – Anchor Point
  12. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  13. Manorism – Make it right
  14. Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
  15. Party Dozen – Wake in might
  16. The Terrys – Tokyo
  17. Ibibio Sound Machine – Pull the rope
  18. Yokophono – Red
  19. Sahara Beck – Special
  20. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  21. Sachet – Myriad
  22. The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
