Wednesday Drive: 2024-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2024

  1. The Real Mac – Back to work
  2. Felix Mir – Celestite
  3. Sebas Ramos – Mid-Autumn
  4. Astro Elevator – Kaleidoscopic Trance
  5. Big League – Tea and sandwich committee
  6. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red (feat. Alia)
  7. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Set
  8. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  9. Smoke No Fire – Nobody
  10. The Smile – Friend of a friend
  11. Yokophono – red
  12. Drahla – Default Parody
  13. Cable Ties – Toughts Back
  14. Queens of the stoneage – Made to parade
  15. The Terrys – Tokyo
  16. Double Happiness – Staring at the walls
  17. The Lemon Twigs – They don’t know how to fall in place
  18. Fleeting Persuasion – Faded
  19. SOLDER – R.E.M.
  20. Goat Girl – Ride Around
