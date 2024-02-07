Wednesday Drive: 2024-02-07

Written by on February 7, 2024

  1. Wagons – Summer Liquor
  2. Sebas Ramos – Bacta
  3. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red ft. Alia
  4. Drahla – Default Parody
  5. Laura Jane Grace – Birds Talk Too
  6. Drunk Mums – Livin’ At Night
  7. Dirty Junk – Kewl
  8. BADBADNOTGOOD – Take what’s given
  9. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  10. Big League – Tea and sandwich committee
  11. The Smile – Wall of eyes
  12. Future Islands – King of sweden
  13. HOON – White Picket Fence
  14. Factoids – Sewer Punk
  15. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Chemical Animal
  16. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  17. The Buoys – Guard my heart
  18. It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
  19. Lost Woods – Houdini
  20. Redhook – Scream 2
  21. Next Best Thing – Drew Barrymore
  22. The Uglies – Big City
  23. Yokophono – Red
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Rise Above: 2024-02-07

Current track

Title

Artist