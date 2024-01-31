Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-31

Written by on January 31, 2024

  1. Holiday Inn – No speaking
  2. Population Of Mars – Overlapping Circles
  3. Subtract S – Monday
  4. Pine Point – Old Dog / New Socks
  5. DVR – Stupid
  6. Dick Diver – Waste the alphabet
  7. Grenadiers – Suburban Life
  8. Ausmuteants – Coastal Living
  9. Beyonce’s Fiances – Christopher walken Christopher runnin
  10. The Hives – Countdown to shutdown
  11. Cash Savage and the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
  12. Velociraptor – Leaving Hollywood
  13. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  14. Cable Ties – Time For You
  15. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  16. Jebediah – Rubberman
  17. No Action – Left of the year
  18. Hearts and rockets – Square Eyes
  19. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  20. RAAVE TAPES – k hi
  21. Nine Inch Nails – Come back haunted
  22. Drahla – Default Parody
  23. Drahla – Default Parody
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-01-31

Current track

Title

Artist