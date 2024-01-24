Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-24

- Frustration – Dying City
- Mudhoney – Here comes the flood
- Ukulele Death Squad – Til the death
- Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
- Overmono – Is U
- Shplang – Keep It Hot
- The Danger Dolphins – Growing Pains
- Vintage Crop – Mercenary
- Mia Dyson – Thank You
- LA Force – XO Skeleton
- Engines made from soup – My People
- Mum’s Favourite – Vodka, neat
- Platonic Sex – When I come home, I’ll find a hill to die on
- VOIID – Ctrl Alt
- Big Reef – Ratbag
- Good Morning – Queen of comedy
- Joan & THe Giants – Cool Kid
- Slow Cinema – Pocket Knife
- Queens of the stoneage – Paper Machete
- Pacific Avenue – Spin me like your records
- Water from your eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
