Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2024

  1. Frustration – Dying City
  2. Mudhoney – Here comes the flood
  3. Ukulele Death Squad – Til the death
  4. Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
  5. Overmono – Is U
  6. Shplang – Keep It Hot
  7. The Danger Dolphins – Growing Pains
  8. Vintage Crop – Mercenary
  9. Mia Dyson – Thank You
  10. LA Force – XO Skeleton
  11. Engines made from soup – My People
  12. Mum’s Favourite – Vodka, neat
  13. Platonic Sex – When I come home, I’ll find a hill to die on
  14. VOIID – Ctrl Alt
  15. Big Reef – Ratbag
  16. Good Morning – Queen of comedy
  17. Joan & THe Giants – Cool Kid
  18. Slow Cinema – Pocket Knife
  19. Queens of the stoneage – Paper Machete
  20. Pacific Avenue – Spin me like your records
  21. Water from your eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-01-24

Current track

Title

Artist