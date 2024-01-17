Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-17

  1. Devo – Gut Feeling
  2. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  3. Jon Ann – F With Me
  4. The BandShe – Physical Thing
  5. Colourblind – Torched
  6. MANTRA – One for the Team
  7. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  8. Maslow – Bonanza
  9. Tony Dodd – Warning
  10. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  11. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  12. Soria Moria – New New Song
  13. No Basis – Birdman
  14. The Native Cats – Dallas
  15. Avant Gardeners – Really Good In Theory
  16. Bad Poets – You’re Gonna Cry Not Me
  17. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  18. OLD MATE – shit liver kid
  19. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  20. JBD – ring now, to avoid disappointment
