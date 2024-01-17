Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-17

- Devo – Gut Feeling
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- The BandShe – Physical Thing
- Colourblind – Torched
- MANTRA – One for the Team
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Maslow – Bonanza
- Tony Dodd – Warning
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- No Basis – Birdman
- The Native Cats – Dallas
- Avant Gardeners – Really Good In Theory
- Bad Poets – You’re Gonna Cry Not Me
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- OLD MATE – shit liver kid
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- JBD – ring now, to avoid disappointment
Reader's opinions