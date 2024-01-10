Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-10

Written by on January 10, 2024

  1. The Cure – Mint Car
  2. Bjork ft Rosalia – Oral
  3. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  4. PJ Harvey – A Child’s Question, August
  5. Ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn
  6. Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, Jacknife Lee – Everything and Nothing
  7. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  8. The Midnight Mares – Heads I Stay
  9. Nick Vulture – Dreams
  10. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  11. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  12. Empire of the Sun – Walking On A Dream
  13. Depeche Mode – New Life
  14. Private Wives – Annoyed
  15. Hole – Violet
  16. Gut Health – UH-OH
  17. The Slits – Spend, Spend, Spend
  18. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  19. Throwing Muses – Bright Yellow Gun
  20. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  21. Interpol – Obstacle 1
  22. Blood Circle – Crimson
