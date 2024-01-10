Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-10

- The Cure – Mint Car
- Bjork ft Rosalia – Oral
- My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
- PJ Harvey – A Child’s Question, August
- Ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn
- Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, Jacknife Lee – Everything and Nothing
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- The Midnight Mares – Heads I Stay
- Nick Vulture – Dreams
- Sunsick Daisy – Faith
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
- Empire of the Sun – Walking On A Dream
- Depeche Mode – New Life
- Private Wives – Annoyed
- Hole – Violet
- Gut Health – UH-OH
- The Slits – Spend, Spend, Spend
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Throwing Muses – Bright Yellow Gun
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Interpol – Obstacle 1
- Blood Circle – Crimson
