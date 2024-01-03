Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-03

January 3, 2024

  1. Pine Point – Say It Again
  2. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Gilgamesh
  3. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Shake That Off
  4. Colourblind – Torched
  5. Last Dinosaurs – After Life
  6. Flyying Colours – I live in a small town
  7. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  8. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  9. Placement – New Disease
  10. West Thebarton – Desire
  11. The Seven Ups – Monoliths
  12. The Hives – Rigor Mortis Radio
  13. Hard-Ons – Apartment For Two
  14. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  15. Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
  16. Night Rites – Den
  17. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  18. The Maggie Pills – City Rats
  19. Felix Mir – Long Exposure
  20. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  21. Sleaford Mods – Force 10 from navarone
