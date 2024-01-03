Wednesday Drive: 2024-01-03

- Pine Point – Say It Again
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Gilgamesh
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Shake That Off
- Colourblind – Torched
- Last Dinosaurs – After Life
- Flyying Colours – I live in a small town
- Rebel Yell – Kombat
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
- Placement – New Disease
- West Thebarton – Desire
- The Seven Ups – Monoliths
- The Hives – Rigor Mortis Radio
- Hard-Ons – Apartment For Two
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
- Night Rites – Den
- Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
- The Maggie Pills – City Rats
- Felix Mir – Long Exposure
- Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
- Sleaford Mods – Force 10 from navarone
Reader's opinions