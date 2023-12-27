Wednesday Drive: 2023-12-27

  1. Thanes – Strange Harmony
  2. DEVO – Beautiful World
  3. HIGHTIME – Plug your feet
  4. Surf Terror Panic – The legend of Pula Kahula
  5. Johnny McIntyre – Easy Love
  6. Last Days Of Kali – Cassini
  7. Full Flower Moon Band – NY/LA
  8. Mod Vigil – Wiper Fluid
  9. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  10. Tame Impala – It might be time
  11. Bass Drum Of Death – I Don’t wanna know
  12. Sleaford Mods – Under the rules
  13. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  14. Buddy J Francis – Paralysed By Fear
  15. Totally Unicorn – I’ll Be Fine Now
  16. God God Dammit Dammit – Agua Caliente
  17. Tropical Fuck Storm – The Golden Ratio
  18. TISM – I’ve Gone Hillsong
  19. Queens of the stoneage – Paper Machete
  20. Rebel Yell – Rain on me
  21. The Presets – Talk Like That
  22. Mariachi El Bronx – Map of the world
