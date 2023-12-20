Wednesday Drive: 2023-12-20

  1. Mourn – Barcelona City Tour
  2. CactusDemonDoom – This is when the freaks come ou
  3. Parquet Courts – Marathon of anger
  4. Waino Flux – Swell
  5. Tiny Ruins – Holograms (Cory Kikos Remix)
  6. TISM – Cunts V Cunts
  7. The Hard-Ons – Miserable
  8. Placement – It’s Over
  9. Pine Point – Say it again
  10. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  11. Pinch Points – Pave me
  12. Lola – Game Over
  13. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
  14. No Action – Closed Key Walking
  15. NOBRO – Nobody Knows
  16. Gyroscope – Doctor Doctor
  17. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  18. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  19. Silent Duck – Let’s Get Loose
  20. OK Hotel – Get Out
  21. Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
  22. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Giglamesh
  23. Sexy As Hit – XXXMas
