Wednesday Drive: 2023-12-13

  1. TISM – (He’ll never be an) ol’ man river
  2. Black Midi – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  3. Mod Con – Learner in an alpha
  4. The Bon Scotts – Kids in Counterfeit
  5. No Action – Closed Key Walking
  6. Concrete Surfers – On the fence
  7. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Swan Song
  8. Swimsuit – Carsick
  9. Private Wives – Pity Party
  10. Blood Plastic – King Blood
  11. West Thebarton – Desire
  12. The Hives – Countdown to shutdown
  13. Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
  14. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  15. Pine Point – Say it again
  16. Sleaford Mods – Under the rules
  17. Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
  18. The Mark Of Cain – Point Man
  19. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  20. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  21. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  22. The Seven Ups – Patterns
