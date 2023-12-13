Wednesday Drive: 2023-12-13

- TISM – (He’ll never be an) ol’ man river
- Black Midi – 21st Century Schizoid Man
- Mod Con – Learner in an alpha
- The Bon Scotts – Kids in Counterfeit
- No Action – Closed Key Walking
- Concrete Surfers – On the fence
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Swan Song
- Swimsuit – Carsick
- Private Wives – Pity Party
- Blood Plastic – King Blood
- West Thebarton – Desire
- The Hives – Countdown to shutdown
- Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
- Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
- Pine Point – Say it again
- Sleaford Mods – Under the rules
- Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
- The Mark Of Cain – Point Man
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- The Seven Ups – Patterns
Reader's opinions