Wednesday Drive: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. NOFX – Stickin in my eye
  2. The Growl – John the revelator
  3. Wedding Motel – Part Timer
  4. Colourblind – Torched
  5. Jebediah – Rubberman
  6. Agender – No Nostalgia
  7. Dream Pop – Nudes
  8. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  9. Downgirl – Democracy Manifest
  10. The Black Lung – The Cold Call
  11. Tijuana Cartel – Over & Over
  12. Felix Mir – Celestite
  13. Alienist – Prisoner Of You
  14. Dr Sures Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  15. Disconnectica – White Noise
  16. Tropical Fuck Storm – The Golden Ratio
  17. Shining Bird – Out of the black
  18. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  19. Last Dinosaurs – After Life
  20. Velociraptor – Leaving Hollywood
  21. Ruby Fields – Dinosaurs
  22. Self Help – Tailgater
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-12-06

Current track

Title

Artist