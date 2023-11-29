Wednesday Drive: 2023-11-29

- The Velvet Underground – I’m waiting for the man
- Population of mars – Golden age of physics
- Shaolin Afronauts – Flight of the ancients
- Rage Against The Machine – Renegades of Funk
- Jackie Brown Jr – Lake Loser
- Pine Point – Say it again
- My Morning Jacket – Victory Dance
- Rebel Yell – Kombat
- The Villenettes – I love you but rum is better
- Nun – Pick up the phone
- Hard-Ons – Miserable
- Dizzy Planet – Break Me Down
- Disconnectica – White Noise
- Sleaford Mods – Old Nottz
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Pillhouse
- Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – I paint with the brush of violence
- Spacerhead – Disco
- Future STatic – Roach Queen
- Broken Waves – Everything I Need
- French For Rabbits – Leech
- Ugly Punch – Bad Boy
- Concrete Surfers – On the fence
- Slow Cinema – Pocket Knife
- The Deenys – Everywhere nowhere
- Athletic Teenage Joggers – Mucho
- Scatter Light – Too Late Now
- Last Dinosaurs – Yin and Yang
- Velociraptor – Leaving Hollywood
- Jebediah – Rubberman
Reader's opinions