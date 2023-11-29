Wednesday Drive: 2023-11-29

  1. The Velvet Underground – I’m waiting for the man
  2. Population of mars – Golden age of physics
  3. Shaolin Afronauts – Flight of the ancients
  4. Rage Against The Machine – Renegades of Funk
  5. Jackie Brown Jr – Lake Loser
  6. Pine Point – Say it again
  7. My Morning Jacket – Victory Dance
  8. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  9. The Villenettes – I love you but rum is better
  10. Nun – Pick up the phone
  11. Hard-Ons – Miserable
  12. Dizzy Planet – Break Me Down
  13. Disconnectica – White Noise
  14. Sleaford Mods – Old Nottz
  15. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Pillhouse
  16. Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – I paint with the brush of violence
  17. Spacerhead – Disco
  18. Future STatic – Roach Queen
  19. Broken Waves – Everything I Need
  20. French For Rabbits – Leech
  21. Ugly Punch – Bad Boy
  22. Concrete Surfers – On the fence
  23. Slow Cinema – Pocket Knife
  24. The Deenys – Everywhere nowhere
  25. Athletic Teenage Joggers – Mucho
  26. Scatter Light – Too Late Now
  27. Last Dinosaurs – Yin and Yang
  28. Velociraptor – Leaving Hollywood
  29. Jebediah – Rubberman
