Wednesday Drive: 2023-11-15

  1. Green Day – Long View
  2. Dinosaur Jr – How’d you pin that one on me
  3. Sleaford Mods – Old Nottz
  4. Buddy J Francis – Paralysed By Fear
  5. The B-52s – Planet Claire
  6. The Night Parrots – The storyline ends here
  7. Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
  8. Blue Nude – Film Critic
  9. Platonic Sex – Melon
  10. The Cauliflowers – Let Me Go
  11. West Thebarton – Desire
  12. The Mark Of Cain – Point Man
  13. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  14. Making Friends – Damage Report
  15. The Munch – Stills
  16. Rebel Bunny – Ticket To Mars
  17. Druid Fluids – Flutter by
  18. Special Interest – Midnight Legend (Dreamer Remix)
  19. Live Like Animals – Everything is changing
  20. NOBRO – Let’s get outta here
  21. Good Grief – Sun
  22. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – All aboard the SS Sinker
Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-11-15

