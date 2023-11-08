Wednesday Drive: 2023-11-08

  1. Pulley – Hooray for me
  2. My Morning Jacket – Victory Dance
  3. Pine Point – Say it again
  4. Colourblind – Torched
  5. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  6. Concrete Surfers – Control
  7. Cityshark – Night Comes
  8. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – The silver cord
  9. Felix Mir – Celestite
  10. Fabels – Fury
  11. Last Dinosaurs – After Life
  12. Surprise Chef – Spiky Boi
  13. Buddy J Francis – Paralysed by fear
  14. Mirror of haze – We are the night
  15. Fleeting Persuasion – Still Dark
  16. Dumb Things – Self Help
  17. Dream Drop – Nudes
  18. Girl and girl – Strangers
  19. Nick Vulture – Home (you’re on my mind)
  20. Doctor, Doctor – Second Opinion
  21. Any Girl – Too Far Gone
  22. The Mark Of Cain – First Time
