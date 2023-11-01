Wednesday Drive: 2023-11-01

Written by on November 1, 2023

  1. The Beards – You Should consider having sex with a bearded man
  2. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  3. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  4. Special Interest – Concerning Peace (machine girl remix)
  5. Super Best Friends – Karma Karma
  6. Psycho Village – When I look around me
  7. Yard Act – Dream Job
  8. Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
  9. Iggy Pop – All the way down
  10. Taking Back Sunday – Keep Going
  11. Body Type – Creation Of Man
  12. Teenage Joans – Tennis Skirt
  13. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Extinction
  14. Sleaford Mods – Under the rules
  15. Pine Point – Say it again
  16. Shplang – Understood
  17. The Gaslight Anthem – Little Fires
  18. Annoying Neighbours – The Plea
  19. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  20. Hard-Ons – In falls everything
  21. Junk Season – Teeth
  22. NOBRO – Nobody Knows
  23. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
