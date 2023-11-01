Wednesday Drive: 2023-11-01

- The Beards – You Should consider having sex with a bearded man
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Special Interest – Concerning Peace (machine girl remix)
- Super Best Friends – Karma Karma
- Psycho Village – When I look around me
- Yard Act – Dream Job
- Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
- Iggy Pop – All the way down
- Taking Back Sunday – Keep Going
- Body Type – Creation Of Man
- Teenage Joans – Tennis Skirt
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Extinction
- Sleaford Mods – Under the rules
- Pine Point – Say it again
- Shplang – Understood
- The Gaslight Anthem – Little Fires
- Annoying Neighbours – The Plea
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- Hard-Ons – In falls everything
- Junk Season – Teeth
- NOBRO – Nobody Knows
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
