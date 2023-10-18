Wednesday Drive: 2023-10-18

- Battlehounds – Good Man
- Amyl and the sniffers – Starfire 500
- Filthy Lucre – Prescription
- Screensaver – Future Trash
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – The silver cord
- The Seven Ups – Old World Monkeys
- LOLA – What’s the point
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I can taste
- FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
- Molly Burch – Made of glass
- Divebar Youth – PANIC
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Dilemma us from evil
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Good Morning – Queen of comedy
- Sonica – Play
- Armchair Riot – Hydro
- RMFC – Harmless Activity
- Priority Orange – More
- Party Dozen – Wake in might
- Colourblind – Torched
- rebel yell – the hell we chose
