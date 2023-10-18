Wednesday Drive: 2023-10-18

October 18, 2023

  1. Battlehounds – Good Man
  2. Amyl and the sniffers – Starfire 500
  3. Filthy Lucre – Prescription
  4. Screensaver – Future Trash
  5. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – The silver cord
  6. The Seven Ups – Old World Monkeys
  7. LOLA – What’s the point
  8. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I can taste
  9. FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
  10. Molly Burch – Made of glass
  11. Divebar Youth – PANIC
  12. Pity Lips – Cellular
  13. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Dilemma us from evil
  14. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  15. Good Morning – Queen of comedy
  16. Sonica – Play
  17. Armchair Riot – Hydro
  18. RMFC – Harmless Activity
  19. Priority Orange – More
  20. Party Dozen – Wake in might
  21. Colourblind – Torched
  22. rebel yell – the hell we chose
