Wednesday Drive: 2023-10-11

- AGENDER – Top Bottom Top
- King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Set
- Abbe May – Design Desire
- Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
- Night Rites – Waiting for my spaceman
- The Prize – Say you’re mine
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy
- Big League – At All
- Party Dozen – Fruits of labour
- Mighty Horse – Crystal Green
- Weightless world – Eyes of a god
- Armchair Riot – Hydro
- Press Club – No Pressure
- Wireheads – Life after winter
- Screensaver – Future Trash
- Last Dinosaurs – Walking on ice
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I used to be fun
- The Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Parcels – Thefear
- Throwaway – Ashes to ashes
- Idly By – The other side of town
- Concrete Surfers – Control
- Laura Jane Grace – Dysphoria Hoodie
