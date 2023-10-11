Wednesday Drive: 2023-10-11

  1. AGENDER – Top Bottom Top
  2. King Gizzard and the lizard wizard – Set
  3. Abbe May – Design Desire
  4. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
  5. Night Rites – Waiting for my spaceman
  6. The Prize – Say you’re mine
  7. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  8. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy
  9. Big League – At All
  10. Party Dozen – Fruits of labour
  11. Mighty Horse – Crystal Green
  12. Weightless world – Eyes of a god
  13. Armchair Riot – Hydro
  14. Press Club – No Pressure
  15. Wireheads – Life after winter
  16. Screensaver – Future Trash
  17. Last Dinosaurs – Walking on ice
  18. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I used to be fun
  19. The Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  20. Parcels – Thefear
  21. Throwaway – Ashes to ashes
  22. Idly By – The other side of town
  23. Concrete Surfers – Control
  24. Laura Jane Grace – Dysphoria Hoodie
