Wednesday Drive: 2023-10-04

  1. East Brunswick All Girls Choid – Essendon 1986
  2. Clowns – Freezing in the sun
  3. The Go-Set – West into the sun
  4. Hard-ons – Apartment for 2
  5. Idly By – Strike the last match
  6. Good Pash – Money City
  7. Sweet Temper – The Vow
  8. LOLA – Game Over
  9. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  10. Rhys Howlett – If it’s not fun, our not doing it, right
  11. The Miffs – Flesh
  12. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  13. Kaos Krew – Electric Masquerade
  14. The Seven Ups – A Free Blowing Wind
  15. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  16. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
  17. Babe Rainbow – Peace Blossom Boogie
  18. LA Force – Zipolite
  19. Palace – Rabid Dog
  20. Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
  21. Big League – At All
  22. Molly Burch – Made of glass
