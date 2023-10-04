Wednesday Drive: 2023-10-04

- East Brunswick All Girls Choid – Essendon 1986
- Clowns – Freezing in the sun
- The Go-Set – West into the sun
- Hard-ons – Apartment for 2
- Idly By – Strike the last match
- Good Pash – Money City
- Sweet Temper – The Vow
- LOLA – Game Over
- Rebel Yell – Kombat
- Rhys Howlett – If it’s not fun, our not doing it, right
- The Miffs – Flesh
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- Kaos Krew – Electric Masquerade
- The Seven Ups – A Free Blowing Wind
- Street Legal – Modern Ruins
- Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
- Babe Rainbow – Peace Blossom Boogie
- LA Force – Zipolite
- Palace – Rabid Dog
- Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
- Big League – At All
- Molly Burch – Made of glass
Reader's opinions