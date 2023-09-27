Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-27

  1. Future of the left – Singing of the bonesaws
  2. Sparkspitter – Hello Meteor
  3. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  4. Party Dozen – Fruits of labour
  5. The Hives – Rigor Mortis Radio
  6. Angie McMahon – Exploding
  7. Future Static – Roach Queen
  8. Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
  9. LOLA – Game Over
  10. Downgirl – Democracy Manifest
  11. Bleach Lab – Indigo
  12. Soft Play – Punk’s Dead
  13. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  14. Good Pash – Money City
  15. Core – Daydream Junkie
  16. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  17. Long Hours – Chevron Girl
  18. The Prize – First Sight
  19. Armchair Riot – Hydro
  20. Bleachers – Modern Girl
  21. Concrete Surfers – Control
  22. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-09-27

