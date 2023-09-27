Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-27

- Future of the left – Singing of the bonesaws
- Sparkspitter – Hello Meteor
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Party Dozen – Fruits of labour
- The Hives – Rigor Mortis Radio
- Angie McMahon – Exploding
- Future Static – Roach Queen
- Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
- LOLA – Game Over
- Downgirl – Democracy Manifest
- Bleach Lab – Indigo
- Soft Play – Punk’s Dead
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Good Pash – Money City
- Core – Daydream Junkie
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- Long Hours – Chevron Girl
- The Prize – First Sight
- Armchair Riot – Hydro
- Bleachers – Modern Girl
- Concrete Surfers – Control
- Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
