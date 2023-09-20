Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-20

Written by on September 20, 2023

  1. The Chemical Brothers – Believe
  2. Last Dinosaurs – After Life
  3. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  4. The Seven Ups – Monoliths
  5. Big League – At All
  6. Red Eleven – Distant Waves
  7. Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
  8. Downgirl – Boys
  9. Benny J Ward – Scratch That Itch
  10. Rebel Yell – Kombat
  11. Vintage Crop – Springtime
  12. The Cavs – So Stoked
  13. Dopamine – Don’t Mind Anyway
  14. Harry Klein – Who Floats Above
  15. Sexy As Shit – Cleo (One more high)
  16. Dial Denial – Paperwings
  17. Who Shot Scott – I Hear them laughing
  18. Going Swimming – Hating/Waiting
  19. Big Thief – Born for loving you
  20. The Nearlies – Calendula
  21. Squirrel Flower – Intheskatepark
  22. Party Dozen – Fruits of labour
