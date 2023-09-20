Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-20

- The Chemical Brothers – Believe
- Last Dinosaurs – After Life
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- The Seven Ups – Monoliths
- Big League – At All
- Red Eleven – Distant Waves
- Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
- Downgirl – Boys
- Benny J Ward – Scratch That Itch
- Rebel Yell – Kombat
- Vintage Crop – Springtime
- The Cavs – So Stoked
- Dopamine – Don’t Mind Anyway
- Harry Klein – Who Floats Above
- Sexy As Shit – Cleo (One more high)
- Dial Denial – Paperwings
- Who Shot Scott – I Hear them laughing
- Going Swimming – Hating/Waiting
- Big Thief – Born for loving you
- The Nearlies – Calendula
- Squirrel Flower – Intheskatepark
- Party Dozen – Fruits of labour
