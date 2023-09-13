Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-13

Written by on September 13, 2023

  1. Renn Woods – Age of Aquarius
  2. Big Maybelle – Hair Dressin Women
  3. The Spell – The Hairdresser
  4. 8, 4 Me Mate – Too Much Hair
  5. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  6. LCD Soundsystem – Emotional Haircut
  7. The People People – Haircut!
  8. Goon Sax – Home Haircuts
  9. Midnight Woolf – Haircut
  10. Sawcy Paws – Cut Yr Hair
  11. Sunburners – New Haircut
  12. The Bedroom Philosopher and his Awkwardstra – Leaving My Hairdresser
  13. J-Ded – deceitful hairdresser
  14. Nervous Investors – Bad Hair Day
  15. Jamie Anderson – Bad Hair Day
  16. Group Therapy – Bad Hair Day
  17. Scary Bitches – Bad Hair Day
  18. Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
  19. The Spazzys – I Wanna Cut My Hair Like Marky Ramone
  20. The Casio Brothers – Hairpiece
  21. Elton John – Honky Cat
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-09-13

Previous post

Rise Above: 2023-09-13

Current track

Title

Artist