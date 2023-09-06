Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-06

September 6, 2023

  1. The Gap Band – Oops Upside Your Head
  2. Funkadelic – One nation Under The Groove
  3. Insect Seeking Technology – The Oil
  4. Big Seventies Bush – Get Go
  5. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Astroturf
  6. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  7. Glass Beams – Mirage
  8. The Shaolin Afronaughts – Shira
  9. Quirkestra – Let The Beat Come Back
  10. The Bombay Royale – Ballygunge
  11. William Onyeabor – Heaven And Hell
  12. Angelique Kidjo – Crosseyed & Painless
  13. I’m Talking – Here There & Everywhere
  14. TRASH MONEY – Dump The Funk
  15. Betty Davis – Nasty Gal
