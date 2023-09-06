Wednesday Drive: 2023-09-06

- The Gap Band – Oops Upside Your Head
- Funkadelic – One nation Under The Groove
- Insect Seeking Technology – The Oil
- Big Seventies Bush – Get Go
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Astroturf
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Glass Beams – Mirage
- The Shaolin Afronaughts – Shira
- Quirkestra – Let The Beat Come Back
- The Bombay Royale – Ballygunge
- William Onyeabor – Heaven And Hell
- Angelique Kidjo – Crosseyed & Painless
- I’m Talking – Here There & Everywhere
- TRASH MONEY – Dump The Funk
- Betty Davis – Nasty Gal
Reader's opinions