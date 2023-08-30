Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-30

August 30, 2023

  1. Will Powers – Adventures in Success
  2. Brian Eno & David Byrne – The Jezebel Spirit
  3. Pere Ubu – Dub Housing
  4. Esg – Moody (spaced out)
  5. Gordon Koang – Mal Mi Goa
  6. Slow Mango – Global Citizen
  7. The Residents – Hello Skinny
  8. CHOP – Jam 13
  9. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  10. Alien Nose Job – Freezing Cold
  11. HÄGÖL – Goyangi
  12. Pylon – Beep
  13. Bit By Bats – One Six One
  14. Bow Wow Wow – Elimination Dancing
  15. Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
  16. Vivian Goldman – Private Armies
  17. Toyah – Bird In Flight
  18. Nylex – Against The Knife
  19. Young Marble Giants – Brand – New – Life
  20. Theta – Teach Me
  21. Death In June – Fields
