Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-23

August 23, 2023

  1. Toto – Child’s Anthem
  2. Duck Sauce – Barbra Streisand
  3. Cash Savage and the last drinks – Human, I am
  4. The Dandy Warhols – Pope Reverend Jim
  5. Tijuana Cartel – Sufi
  6. Art vs Science – Mick Jagger with a lazer
  7. Tough Boys – Greek Olympics
  8. Party Dozen – Macca the mutt
  9. Regurgitator – Superstraight
  10. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  11. West Thebarton – Moving Out
  12. Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
  13. Magnu – Doppler4
  14. Mess Esque – Sweet Spot (California Girls Mix)
  15. UBOMBS – Unknown Irving
  16. The Real Mac – Back To Work
  17. Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band – Jerry The Junker
  18. Placement – New Disease
  19. Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
