Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-23

- Toto – Child’s Anthem
- Duck Sauce – Barbra Streisand
- Cash Savage and the last drinks – Human, I am
- The Dandy Warhols – Pope Reverend Jim
- Tijuana Cartel – Sufi
- Art vs Science – Mick Jagger with a lazer
- Tough Boys – Greek Olympics
- Party Dozen – Macca the mutt
- Regurgitator – Superstraight
- The Peep Tempel – Carol
- West Thebarton – Moving Out
- Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
- Magnu – Doppler4
- Mess Esque – Sweet Spot (California Girls Mix)
- UBOMBS – Unknown Irving
- The Real Mac – Back To Work
- Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band – Jerry The Junker
- Placement – New Disease
- Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
