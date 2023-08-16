Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-16

Written by on August 16, 2023

  1. DEVO – Gates of Steel
  2. The 745 – Jetty Wetter
  3. Cable Ties – Crashing Through
  4. The Pack AD – Animal
  5. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  6. Sleaford Mods – Force 10 from Navarone
  7. Population of Mars – Golden Age of Physics
  8. Downgirl – Boys
  9. The Maggie Pills – The Scourge WIthin
  10. Placement – New Disease
  11. Bob Log III – All the rockets go bang
  12. Patrick Watson – Height of a feeling
  13. Waino Flux – Swell
  14. Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
  15. Dennis Cometti – Bloke on the run
  16. Bumpy – Hide and seek
  17. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  18. Society of Beggars – Dance the evil
  19. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  20. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  21. Dropkick Murphys – Jailbreak
  22. Ghost Care – Arcade
