Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-16

- DEVO – Gates of Steel
- The 745 – Jetty Wetter
- Cable Ties – Crashing Through
- The Pack AD – Animal
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Sleaford Mods – Force 10 from Navarone
- Population of Mars – Golden Age of Physics
- Downgirl – Boys
- The Maggie Pills – The Scourge WIthin
- Placement – New Disease
- Bob Log III – All the rockets go bang
- Patrick Watson – Height of a feeling
- Waino Flux – Swell
- Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
- Dennis Cometti – Bloke on the run
- Bumpy – Hide and seek
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Society of Beggars – Dance the evil
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- The Hives – Bogus Operandi
- Dropkick Murphys – Jailbreak
- Ghost Care – Arcade
Reader's opinions