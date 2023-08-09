Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-09

Written by on August 9, 2023

  1. Wolf & Cub – Blue State
  2. The Maggie Pills – The Banality of Evil
  3. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  4. Alright Psycho – Fear of missing out
  5. Felix Mir – Things take time
  6. Radicals – Maybe
  7. Wanderers – What about it
  8. Colourblind – Semaphore
  9. Sexy as shit – moonboot
  10. Bad Dreems – New Breeze
  11. Dry Cleaning – Swampy
  12. Screensaver – The Guilt
  13. The 745 – Patty bought a pulsar
  14. Regurgitator – One Day
  15. Hot Glue – Roadkill
  16. Divebar youth – consumed
  17. Coldwave – No Conflict
  18. The Small Intestines – Old Town
  19. The Stamps – Seven Years of bad luck
  20. La Famiglia – Having a bad time
  21. Blowers – Sick of you
  22. The Prize – First Sight
  23. Carla Geneve – Bills
  24. Slowmango – Blue Snare
  25. Art Vs Science – Mick Jagger with a laser
