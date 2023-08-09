Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-09

- Wolf & Cub – Blue State
- The Maggie Pills – The Banality of Evil
- The Superjesus – Lights Out
- Alright Psycho – Fear of missing out
- Felix Mir – Things take time
- Radicals – Maybe
- Wanderers – What about it
- Colourblind – Semaphore
- Sexy as shit – moonboot
- Bad Dreems – New Breeze
- Dry Cleaning – Swampy
- Screensaver – The Guilt
- The 745 – Patty bought a pulsar
- Regurgitator – One Day
- Hot Glue – Roadkill
- Divebar youth – consumed
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- The Small Intestines – Old Town
- The Stamps – Seven Years of bad luck
- La Famiglia – Having a bad time
- Blowers – Sick of you
- The Prize – First Sight
- Carla Geneve – Bills
- Slowmango – Blue Snare
- Art Vs Science – Mick Jagger with a laser
