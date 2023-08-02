Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-02

- The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
- Queens of the stoneage – You got a killer scene there, man
- Adam Cirillo – A Bohemian’s tale
- Hard-Ons – Goin’ It Alone
- Mod Con – Your heart is a joke
- LOLA – Batshit
- Bridge Left To Burn – Palace of lies
- Julia Jacklin – Shivers
- The Hives – The Bomb
- Ukulele Death Squad – Til The death
- Big Thief – Vampire Empire
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Split System – Alone Again
- Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
- Dennis Cometti – John Citizen
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
- Broken Waves – When you feel it
- Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
- Screensaver – The Guilt
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I Used to be fun
- Benny J Ward – I Didn’t Mean It
- Radicals – Maybe
- Babe Rainbow – Eureka
