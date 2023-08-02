Wednesday Drive: 2023-08-02

August 2, 2023

  1. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
  2. Queens of the stoneage – You got a killer scene there, man
  3. Adam Cirillo – A Bohemian’s tale
  4. Hard-Ons – Goin’ It Alone
  5. Mod Con – Your heart is a joke
  6. LOLA – Batshit
  7. Bridge Left To Burn – Palace of lies
  8. Julia Jacklin – Shivers
  9. The Hives – The Bomb
  10. Ukulele Death Squad – Til The death
  11. Big Thief – Vampire Empire
  12. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  13. Split System – Alone Again
  14. Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
  15. Dennis Cometti – John Citizen
  16. The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
  17. Broken Waves – When you feel it
  18. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  19. Screensaver – The Guilt
  20. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I Used to be fun
  21. Benny J Ward – I Didn’t Mean It
  22. Radicals – Maybe
  23. Babe Rainbow – Eureka
