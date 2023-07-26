Wednesday Drive: 2023-07-26

Written by on July 26, 2023

  1. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Shake That Off
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. My Morning Jacket – Holding on to black metal
  4. The Superjesus – Lights out
  5. Sudden Debt – B
  6. Night Rites – Waiting for my spaceman
  7. The Seven Ups – Eight Revolutions
  8. The Go Set – West into the sun
  9. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  10. Tool – Forty Six & 2
  11. Idly By – Have a nice time
  12. Tony Font Show – Candy Man
  13. Rebel Yell, Black Dahlia – TNT
  14. Parquet Courts – Marathon of anger
  15. FANGZ – Let’s Talk
  16. No No No No No – Sharksfin
  17. LOLA – Batshit
  18. Rocky’s Pride and joy – Red Altar
  19. Ouch My face – Do the wrong thing
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-07-26

Previous post

Rise Above: 2023-07-26

Current track

Title

Artist